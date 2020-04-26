Critical Survey: X Financial (NYSE:XYF) versus Oportun Financial (NYSE:OPRT)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 26.99% 23.27% 14.47% Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A

1.8% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for X Financial and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83

Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $20.58, suggesting a potential upside of 289.84%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than X Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X Financial and Oportun Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $514.96 million 0.28 $128.44 million $0.85 1.07 Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.24 $61.60 million $1.12 4.71

X Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial. X Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats X Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

