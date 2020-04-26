Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cue Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of CUE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. 309,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,256. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $651.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,061.22% and a negative return on equity of 115.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

