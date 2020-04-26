Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lifted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,800,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,140,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

DHR traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,972,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,728. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Recession

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit