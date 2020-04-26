Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lifted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,800,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,140,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

DHR traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,972,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,728. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

