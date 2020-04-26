Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0004

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a total market cap of $15,087.49 and approximately $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

