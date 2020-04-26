Deutsche Bank Cuts Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Price Target to $10.00

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LGF.A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.22.

Shares of NYSE:LGF.A opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $16.46.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.57 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

