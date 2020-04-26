Deutsche Bank Cuts Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Price Target to $10.00

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LGF.A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.22.
Shares of NYSE:LGF.A opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $16.46.
Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.