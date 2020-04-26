Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average of $153.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit