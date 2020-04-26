Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average of $153.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

