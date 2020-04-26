Digital Gold Hits One Day Volume of $14.38 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Digital Gold has a market cap of $652,717.12 and approximately $14.38 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for about $56.53 or 0.00743313 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.34 or 0.02568416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00213623 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00060822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,546 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.