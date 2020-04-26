Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of DCOM opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $543.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $43.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $251,280 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

