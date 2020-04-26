Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Position Raised by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. 2,410,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

