DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.72. DXC Technology reported earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $6.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

DXC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,691,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

