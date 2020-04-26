Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lifted by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

ETN stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,273. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

