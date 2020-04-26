Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 324,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.80 million, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.