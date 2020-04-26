Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.
NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 324,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.80 million, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
