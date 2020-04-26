Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,052,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,905. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

