Entegris Inc (ENTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th.

Entegris has increased its dividend by an average of 66.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Entegris has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Entegris to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of ENTG opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $59.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

