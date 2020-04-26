EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Given $10.75 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EuroDry an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.44 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

EDRY stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.62. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

