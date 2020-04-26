Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.57. 1,571,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.39. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

