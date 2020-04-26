EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of EXXAY stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.
About EXXARO RESOURCE/S
