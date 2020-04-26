F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

FNB stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,730. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

