Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

Fastenal has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 82.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of FAST opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,473 shares of company stock valued at $565,929 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

