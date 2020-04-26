Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on June 26th

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 132.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

