Financial Contrast: I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and I-Mab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology -2,163.41% -62.40% -47.41% I-Mab N/A N/A N/A

76.6% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of I-Mab shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gritstone Oncology and I-Mab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 I-Mab 0 0 4 0 3.00

Gritstone Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.49%. I-Mab has a consensus target price of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.38%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than I-Mab.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and I-Mab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 63.10 -$94.43 million ($2.81) -2.65 I-Mab N/A N/A N/A ($16.99) -2.43

I-Mab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gritstone Oncology. Gritstone Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than I-Mab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase. The company is also developing allosteric-EGFR mutation inhibitors; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.