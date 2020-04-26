First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,568 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,274,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,513,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,329,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,846,000 after purchasing an additional 390,671 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,492,000 after buying an additional 1,490,551 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,086,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,232,000 after buying an additional 184,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,263,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,603,000 after buying an additional 441,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. 4,186,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,718,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Horizon National Corp has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.66.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

