FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. FirstEnergy also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of FE opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.