FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of FE opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

