FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Issues Earnings Results

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FirstService stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. FirstService has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded FirstService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on FirstService from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on FirstService from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

