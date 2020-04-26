Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

