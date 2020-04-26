FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FSK. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.38%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,560 shares of company stock worth $237,965 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after buying an additional 203,926 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,607,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 82,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,107,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

