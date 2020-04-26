GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GNFT. ValuEngine raised shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. GENFIT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GENFIT S A/ADR (GNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.