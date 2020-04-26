GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.
NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.
GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile
Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.
