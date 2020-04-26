GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

