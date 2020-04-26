GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.13.

GenMark Diagnostics stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,772,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,382. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.43.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $36,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 326,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 14,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $55,236.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,018 shares of company stock valued at $257,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

