Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 28th

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, April 28th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXG opened at $5.32 on Friday. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 103,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000.

