Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 28th (NYSEARCA:PAK)

Shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 27th.

Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF stock. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 195,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Main Management LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

