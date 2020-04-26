Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lowered Glu Mobile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.62. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $11.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $3,802,661.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 950,647 shares of company stock worth $6,807,865. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $2,673,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 546.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,130,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,900,000 after buying an additional 1,022,780 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

