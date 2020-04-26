Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GSBD. Raymond James lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.25 to $15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.55.

GSBD stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $600.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ross Jay Kari purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,870.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila purchased 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $330,349.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $3,126,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

