GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

GRIFOLS S A/S stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 571,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,206. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 79.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $8,260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $9,206,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.