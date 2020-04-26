Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Heartland Express from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.86.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $38,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at $163,670.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

