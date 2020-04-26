Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.19 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx and HitBTC. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $135.09 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.34 or 0.02568416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00213623 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00060822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,980,786,232 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

