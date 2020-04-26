Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.19.

NYSE:HLF opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

