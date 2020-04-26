Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.19.

NYSE HT opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $167.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 3,846 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,605.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven purchased 8,600 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Insiders have purchased 183,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,986 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.