Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

HSY stock opened at $135.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.26. Hershey has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.05.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

