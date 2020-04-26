Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Home Depot worth $107,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of HD traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.18. 5,025,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,243. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day moving average of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

