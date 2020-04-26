Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.13.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 168,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,246. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

