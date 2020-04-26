Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IRT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.