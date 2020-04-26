Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Inovalon stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 434.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 30,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 315,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

