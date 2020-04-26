Insider Selling: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Insider Sells £60,756.64 in Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) insider Mark Wilson sold 216,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total value of £60,756.64 ($79,921.92).

Shares of LON:AML opened at GBX 58.95 ($0.78) on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 353.13 ($4.65). The stock has a market cap of $691.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 391.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AML shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 533.69 ($7.02).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

