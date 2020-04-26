Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $210,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $101.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Crowdstrike by 90.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Crowdstrike by 424.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at $3,137,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,737,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

