Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick J. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $66,367.66.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,912,000 after acquiring an additional 611,170 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in Exelixis by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,719 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exelixis by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,398,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,497,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

