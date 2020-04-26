Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $2,250,000.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,342 shares in the company, valued at $14,233,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Artur Bergman sold 46,390 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,045,166.70.

On Monday, April 13th, Artur Bergman sold 20,410 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $459,225.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $156,675.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $67,575.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $68,437.50.

On Thursday, March 19th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $160,125.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $72,412.50.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

NYSE FSLY opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -32.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $369,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 21.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $1,139,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

