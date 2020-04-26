Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 3.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

INTC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. 50,068,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,370,278. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.