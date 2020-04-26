Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Declares Annual Dividend of $1.75

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th.

Intercorp Financial has a payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intercorp Financial to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of IFS opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. Intercorp Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $362.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit