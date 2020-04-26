Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Declares Annual Dividend of $1.75

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th.

Intercorp Financial has a payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intercorp Financial to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of IFS opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. Intercorp Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $362.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

